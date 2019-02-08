Ten Youth Players Dead In Flamengo Training Ground Fire

A fire has engulfed a dormitory at the youth team training centre of one of Brazil's biggest football clubs, killing 10 people.

Three people were also injured when the fire broke out at Ninho de Urubu, the training ground of Flamengo football club, in Rio de Janeiro.

All ten victims are said by local media to be young athletes. The cause of the fire is not yet known.

Flamengo is one of Brazil's biggest and best-known clubs internationally.

According to the G1 news portal, the fire began at 05:10 (07:10 GMT) and was extinguished by 07:30.

None of the victims has been identified but players aged between 14 and 17 are known to have used the dormitory.

Image caption The facility was said to be state of the art

The injured were taken to a nearby hospital, firefighters say.

The Ninho de Urubu centre was expanded two months ago, Reuters news agency reports.

Some of Flamengo's most prominent former players include World Cup winners Ronaldinho, Bebeto and Romario.

As well as being one of Brazil's most successful football clubs, Flamengo also has basketball, rowing, swimming and volleyball teams.

