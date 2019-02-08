Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: A Letter To My Fellow Ghanaians! –the Ten Years Challenge...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
1 hour ago | Football News

Asante Kotoko Agree Terms With StarTimes On CA FCC Coverage

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Asante Kotoko Agree Terms With StarTimes On CA FCC Coverage

Asante Kotoko have given authorisation to StarTimes to provide television coverage of all the home games of the Confederation Cup for the Confederation of African Football.

A statement signed by the Director of Communications, Samuel Sarfo Duku (Esq), on Thursday, said the pay-television provider does not have the rights to show the games live on television unless otherwise authorised by CAF.

"Asante Kotoko have signed an agreement with StarTimes Group that allows the pay-television provider to do television production of the club’s home games in the Confederation Cup for CAF," the statement said.

"The agreement is in line with CAF’s regulation that requires host clubs to provide the organisers of the inter-club competition a television broadcaster for the task stated above."

"It is important to note, however, that StarTimes Group, by the agreement, are not allowed to show the games live on their channel or anywhere unless."

"The television broadcast rights of the competition are solely in the hands of CAF, and they decide whether or not to show the games live and the channel to use."

"We entreat our supporters, the media, football fraternity and the general public to disregard any contradicting piece of information relative to the subject matter which may have come from the club earlier," the statement concluded.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Staff Writer
Football News
Powered By Modern Ghana
Emiliano Sala: Body Identified As Cardiff City Footballer
Fixtures For NC Special Competition Released
Asante Kotoko Part Ways With Michael Abu And Isaac Amponsah
Normalization Committee Backs Satellites To Qualify For U20 World Cup
TOP STORIES

Commission of Enquiry Is Needless—Sam George

8 hours ago

This Commission Of Enquiry Is 419— Akamba

8 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line