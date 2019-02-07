Normalization Committee Backs Satellites To Qualify For U20 World Cup

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) Normalization Committee (NC) is backing the Black Satellites to progress from the group stage of the ongoing u20 Africa Cup of Nations to ensure they secure a spot in this year’s u20 World Cup.

The youth world cup will be hosted by Poland from May this year through to June. It will be an opportunity for all u20 national teams of countries affiliated with the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) to compete for global glory.

Four countries will be representing the African continent but only if that country is able to make it to the semi-finals of the Regions u20 competition. Senegal has already booked their place following their 2-0 win over Ghana yesterday. Ghana now has to beat Mali in their last group game in order to qualify for the world cup.

Speaking to Class fm ahead of the final group game, Spokesperson for the NC, Dan Kwaku Yeboah disclosed they have done what is required of them to ensure the team is motivated to perform at the highest level. According to him, they have done their part and it’s now up to the technical team and the players to get the job done on the pitch.

“Apart from the Special Competition what we are praying for is for the Black Satellites to qualify for the world cup and they have started on a good note”

“The NC from the managerial perspective have done what they are supposed to do. As we speak the ministry has also played its part. The interest holder is with the team to pay their allowances and bonuses”.

“At least we have done our part. What we are hoping for is that it will be translated into performance and then eventually we qualify for the world cup”, Dan Kwaku Yeboah indicated.

Ghana will play Mali in the deciding match on Saturday, February 9 at 3:30pm.