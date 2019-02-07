Nyantakyi In 'Armageddon' Fight With Anas

Anas And Kwesi Nyantakyi

Lawyer Kwasi Nyantakyi has put a challenge to investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas and his Tiger Eye team to prove the $65,000 amount they claimed to have given him in their investigative piece titled “Number 12”.

The Number 12 investigations which was premiered on 6th June 2018, revealed to the football public and Ghanaians, the bribery and corruption that goes on behind the scenes in Ghana football.

The revelation led to the dismissal of several key figures in the Ghana Football Association (GFA), including Kwasi Nyantakyi, who was the President of GFA.

The video shows Kwasi Nyantakyi receiving an amount of money from Anas and his team in Dubai. Anas and his Tiger Eye team claimed they gave Kwasi Nyantakyi an amount of $65,000.

But in a latest interview with Kwasi Nyantakyi on Oman FM, the ex GFA President revealed he received $40,000 and not the amount Anas claims he received.

“That money, he (Anas) claims is $65,000. It has to be proven because I received $40,000, which was in $50 note, eight of that. When you watch the video you can count it. If he says it is 65 let him give us the denominations,” Nyantakyi posited.

He alleged that the Anas team led by a law lecturer in Legon requested US$150,000 dollars from him to drop the scandalous video which he declined. They initially demanded 400,000 dollars which they later reduced to the $US150,000.

Kwesi Nyantakyi has likened Anas Aremeyaw Anas's Tiger Eye PI team to militant group ISIS.

“Tiger Eye is a criminal organisation who are on “wanton breakages of the law," he said.

“They don’t even have license to operate.

“Tiger Eye’s activities are akin to terrorist group ISIS,” he added.

The sacked GFA Boss has break silence and made several damning allegations about Anas Aremeyaw Anas and his Tiger Eye PI team.

But the Tiger Eye PI are yet to comment on this.