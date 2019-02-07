Ahmed Suale Came To My House Jittering—Nyantakyi

Ahmed Hussien-Suale

Former Ghana Football Association president, Kwesi Nyantakyi, who is currently serving a life ban imposed on him by FIFA, has revealed the Late Ahmed Hussien-Suale visited him at his private residence as if somebody was chasing him.

According to him, the late investigative journalists came to his house for the first time jittering but never occurred to him to find out.

“I met him severally times. He even came to my house once. You saw the way he dressed on the screen? With that Muslim attire, the Jellabiya, throughout my encounters with him, that is how he dressed every day. He wore different colours of this same design. So, he came some days in blue, some days in white and in other colours. And when he comes, he is so jittery. In a moment he receives a call. When he is with you, maximum 30 or 45 minutes he receives about ten to 20 calls,” Kwesi Nyantakyi said this in an interview with local based radio station, Oman FM.

Kwesi Nyantakyi stated that Ahmed always had an earphone and some wires connected inside his dressed but it never occurred to him he (Ahmed) was involved with Anas.

He alleged that the Anas team led by a law lecturer in Legon requested US$150,000 dollars from him to drop the scandalous video which he declined.

"They asked a lawyer who teaches in Legon, a friend of Anas. The lawyer contacted me and asked me to pay 150,000 dollars and I said I didn't the money and that's why all these hullabaloos came about. They were even demanding 400,000 dollars," he intimated.

Nyantakyi claimed he met Ahmed subsequently about ten times with their first meeting being at Coco Vanilla before meeting twice in Dubai.

Ahmed was shot dead last month by unknown gunmen with police still investigating the incident.