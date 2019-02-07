CAF CC: C. K. Akonnor Eyes Successful Home Run

Charles Kwablan Akonnor says Asante Kotoko must win all their home matches in the CAF Confederation Cup to improve on their chances of qualifying out of Group C.

The Ghana Premier League side face Zesco United at the Baba Yara Stadium at 1 PM on Wednesday ahead of home duels with Nkana FC and Al Hilal.

Zesco United top the group after beating fellow Zambian side, Nkana FC, in the opening round of the group stage which also saw Asante Kotoko loss 1-0 at Al Hilal, and Akonnor says it would be "very difficult" to make it out of the group if they fail to win their home games.

“Zesco United won their first match and we are also looking forward to winning our first match here on home soil,” insists Akonnor.

“There is the need for us to win our home matches if we want to go far in the competition. We are looking forward to the match against Zesco. We know it is a tough one, but are convinced that it is winnable.”

Akonnor admits to spotting a few defensive errors in his side in the game against Al Hilal but says the technical bench is working to get it solved before Wednesday's crunch encounter.

“It is about talking to the players, exercising and practicing on the ways we can defend well. Most of them are individual errors which we can easily correct by getting the lads to play as a team and defend very well and as a unit when off the ball."