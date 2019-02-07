My Enemies At GFA Paid Anas $400,000 To Destroy Me – Kwesi Nyantakyi

The Former Ghana Football Association President, Kwesi Nyantakyi, has alleged that insiders at the GFA who disliked him, paid investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas to bring him down.

In June 2018, Nyantakyi’s world came down crashing down, as Anas and his TigerEye PI team aired an explosive documentary on corruption in Ghana football.

The video, among other things, captured then GFA boss Kwesi Nyantakyi accepting cash gifts from an Emirate”Sheikh”, in clear breach of FIFA’s Code of Ethics.

Nyantakyi subsequently resigned from all his positions he held at the GFA, CAF and FIFA levels.

He was ultimately handed a lifetime ban from all football activities by the world football governing body, FIFA.

In a telephone interview with Accra-based Oman FM, Nyantakyi claims Anas did not carry out the investigation in the interest of the public but rather in fulfilment of the interests of his “haters” at the GFA who he claims sponsored Anas’ work.

“Anas demanded $150,000 from me to shelve the video. He was even demanding 400,000 dollars because the project is a sponsored project.

“The people at the GFA who didn’t like me paid $400,000 for Anas to do that [to me],” he said.

It is the first time Nyantakyi has spoken since the Number 12 documentary, and he did not mince words comparing Anas’ investigative firm, TigerEye PI as a “criminal organisation which operates like ISIS.”

-CitiNewsRooms