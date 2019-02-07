Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: A Letter To My Fellow Ghanaians! –the Ten Years Challenge...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
1 hour ago | Football News

Uefa Boss Aleksander Ceferin Re-Elected On Four-Year Term

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Uefa Boss Aleksander Ceferin Re-Elected On Four-Year Term

Aleksander Ceferin has been re-elected as president of European football's governing body Uefa for the next four years.

The 51-year-old was the only candidate and was elected unopposed by delegates from the 55 member associations at the Uefa Congress in Rome.

The Slovenian lawyer took over two-and-a-half years ago from disgraced predecessor Michel Platini.

The Frenchman stepped down after being banned by Fifa over ethics breaches.

-Wires

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Staff Writer
Football News
Powered By Modern Ghana
CAF CC: Kotoko Are Under Pressure To Perform - Ibrahim Sunday
CAF CC: C. K. Akonnor Eyes Successful Home Run
TigerEye PI Is A Criminal Organisation; They Operate Like ISIS – Former GFA Boss Kwesi Nyantakyi
My Enemies At GFA Paid Anas $400,000 To Destroy Me – Kwesi Nyantakyi
TOP STORIES

"Forgive Me For Killing J.B Danquah-Adu” – Suspect Pleads

2 hours ago

Minority behaviour unparliamentary – Ace Lecturer

3 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line