1 hour ago | Football News
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Staff Writer
Uefa Boss Aleksander Ceferin Re-Elected On Four-Year Term
Aleksander Ceferin has been re-elected as president of European football's governing body Uefa for the next four years.
The 51-year-old was the only candidate and was elected unopposed by delegates from the 55 member associations at the Uefa Congress in Rome.
The Slovenian lawyer took over two-and-a-half years ago from disgraced predecessor Michel Platini.
The Frenchman stepped down after being banned by Fifa over ethics breaches.
-Wires