Ghana Drop One Place In Latest FIFA Ranking

The Black Stars of Ghana have dropped one place in the latest FIFA Ranking released this morning.

The four-time African champions have moved to 52nd position on the latest global ranking by the football governing body.

Further down the table, Qatar aren’t the only team to have ascended in spectacular style. Fellow finalists Japan (27th, up 23) have also soared up the order, while Korea Republic (38th, up 15), United Arab Emirates (67th, up 12) and Jordan (97th, up 12) all registered double-digit gains.

World Cup semi-finalist, Belgium remains first in an unchanged top 10, just in front of world champions France.

FIFA Ranking:

1. Belgium

2. France

3. Brazil

4. Croatia

5. England

6. Portugal

7. Uruguay

8. Switzerland

9. Spain

10. Denmark

Top 10 Africa

1. Senegal (24)

2. Tunisia (28)

3. Morocco (43)

4. Nigeria (46)

5. Congo DR (51)

6. Ghana (52)

7. Cameroon (56)

8. Egypt (57)

9. Burkina Faso (62)

10. Mali (65)

The Black Stars will face Kenya in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in Kumasi next month.