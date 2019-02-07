CAF CL: Mazembe Attack ‘Bad Losers’ Club Africain After Doping Accusation

TP Mazembe have found unpalatable explosive claims they spiked Club Africain’s food before last weekend’s record 8-0 CAF Champions League rout in Lubumbashi.

“Club Africain accuse TPM of drugging their players by injecting substances into their food,” five-time African champions Mazembe posted on their official website.

“Club Africain chose their own hotel and brought their own food, water, and cook. The match was live on television. Bad losers” added Mazembe’s sporting director Frederic Kitengie.

Mazembe, citing two Tunisian websites, said the visiting club’s players had tested negative for any suspicious substances on their return home.

“Being able to accept defeat is something that makes a club great,” the Democratic Republic of Congo outfit added.

Mazembe advised Club Africain to approach the return leg in Tunis suburb Rades on February 12 in a spirit “of fair play and behaviour on the pitch worthy of their past”.

The winning margin of Saturday’s demolition overtook the benchmark set 18 years ago by ASEC Mimosas of the Ivory Coast when they overwhelmed CR Belouizdad of Algeria 7-0 in Abidjan.

Mazembe ran riot in Lubumbashi just 14 days after suffering a three-goal hiding away to surprise Group C pacesetters CS Constantine of Algeria.

The home side netted four times in each half in the mining town with Kevin Mondeka, Jackson Muleka and veteran Tresor Mputu scoring two each and Mika Miche and Elia Meschak one.

Constantine top the table with six points, Mazembe have three and Club Africain none.

-AFP