Enemies Within GFA Hired Anas To Expose Me - Kwesi Nyantakyi

Kwesi Nyantakyi has reiterated that enemies within the Ghana Football Association sponsored undercover journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas to ruin his career.

Nyantakyi, who was one of African football's most powerful figures, has been slapped with a lifetime ban by FIFA for breaking bribery and corruption rules after the airing of the 'Number 12' video in June last year.

The 58-year-old was filmed taking $65,000 a figure which has consistently disputed from an undercover reporter.

Speaking for the first time after the exposé, Mr Nyantakyi has revealed his own members plotted against his downfall.

"People at the FA who wanted to see my back sponsored Anas exposé with $400,000 to do what they did," the former Ghana FA boss told Net 2 television.

"Yes, it was $400,000. What he did was a sponsored. The so-called investigation."

Nyantakyi has insisted the footage has been doctored to falsely incriminate him.

The adjudicatory chamber of Fifa's ethics committee said the ban for life applied to "all football-related activities at both national and international level".