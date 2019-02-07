Modern Ghana logo

Kwesi Nyantakyi Likens Tiger Eye PI Team To ISIS Group

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Former Ghana Football Association boss, Kwesi Nyantakyi has likened Anas Aremeyaw Anas's Tiger Eye PI team to militant group ISIS.

The respected lawyer was filmed engaging in bribery and corruption in the 'Number 12' that was aired in June last year.

Mr Nyantakyi who has been banned from football-related activities by FIFA was speaking for the first time since the Anas video and believes the investigate group that caught him on hidden camera is nothing but a criminal syndicate similar to ISIS.

“Tiger Eye is a criminal organisation who are on “wanton breakages of the law," he said.

“They don’t even have license to operate.

“Tiger Eye’s activities are akin to terrorist group ISIS,” he added.

