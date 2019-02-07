I Bagged $40,000 And Not $65,000 - Kwesi Nyantakyi Insists

Mr Kwesi Nyantakyi has claimed he was given $40,000 and not $65,000 as claimed by Anas Aremeyaw Anas and his Tiger Eye PI team.

The respected lawyer was seen in the 'Number 12' that has brought Ghana football halt packing dollars as a gift which goes against the laws of the game.

It was reported that the ace investigative journalist gave Mr Nyantakyi $65,000.

However, speaking for the first time since the premiering of the video in June last year, Mr Nyantakyi said, "I am confirming to you that I received an amount of $40,000 and not $65,000 claimed by Anas Aremeyaw Anas if he insists let him bring out the denominations," the former Ghana FA boss told Oman FM.

Mr Nyantakyi further claimed that the Tiger Eye PI team demanded a whopping amount of $400,000 from premiering the video.

"Tiger Eye PI was demanding $400,000 from me to stop premiering the Video.

"Later it was reduced to $150,000 of which I said I cannot pay any amount to him that begins the hullabaloo," he added.

The Wa All Stars owner is challenging his lifetime ban in CAS.