My Own Members At GFA Betrayed Me - Kwesi Nyantakyi Reveals

Mr Kwesi Nyantakyi has revealed that his own members at the Ghana Football Association sponsored ace investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas to drag his reputation to the mud.

The former Ghana FA boss made the headlines for the negative reasons after he was exposed in the 'Number 12' video by Anas Aremeyaw Anas in June last year.

But according to the respected lawyer, his members under his auspices sponsored Anas Aremeyaw Anas to investigate him.

"My own members at the GFA sponsored Anas Aremeyaw Anas with an amount of $400,000 to investigate me," he told Oman FM.

"What Anas Aremeyaw Anas and his Tiger Eye PI team did was a sponsored investigation," he added.

Mr Nyantakyi has been slapped with a lifetime ban by FIFA with a heavy fine after Tiger Eye PI petitioned the world football governing body.

The former CAF 1st vice president was the first Ghana FA president to qualify the country for its maiden World Cup appearance in Germany in 2006 and became the longest GFA serving president.