Tiger Eye PI Is A Criminal Organization - Former GFA Boss Kwesi Nyantakyi

Former Ghana Football Association president, Kwesi Nyantakyi has descended heavily on Anas Aremeyaw Anas's Tiger Eye PI firm describing them as a criminal organization.

Mr Nyantakyi was filmed accepting $65,000 which goes against the laws of the game in the video that uncovered the rot in Ghana football in June last year at the Accra International Conference Centre.

After Tiger Eye PI team petitioned FIFA after the airing of the 'Number 12' video by Anas Aremeyaw Anas in June last year, FIFA subsequently slapped the former CAF 1st vice president with a lifetime ban and a heavy fine.

Mr Nyantakyi is the subject of an investigation by the Criminal Investigation Department of the Ghana Police but the finality of this investigation has not arrived.

However, Mr Nyantakyi says Tiger Eye PI team don't have the mandate to operate.

“I say that Tiger Eye Pi is a criminal organization and what they do is criminal in most countries except Ghana," Nyantakyi told Oman FM.

"You cannot record people private conversation like that. It is criminal in aces like Dubai where they recorded me.

“In Ghana, we only say it is a breach of the constitution but it is a criminal offense in many other jurisdictions.

Nyantakyi who was in a confident mood adds that Tiger Eye does not unravel criminality but they rather set up their subjects to commit crimes and use that against them.

"Tiger Eye did not uncover crimes. They set up people to commit crimes and then turn to use that against them. This is not acceptable that you entice, set up and encourages people to commit and beat them with that stick.”