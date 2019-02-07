Hearts Confirm Friendly With Heart Of Lions

Accra Hearts of Oak has confirmed scheduling a friendly match with lower division side Kpando Heart of Lions as they continue preparations ahead of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Normalization Committee Special Competition.

The Phobians have been playing a good number of friendlies to get players in shape and ready for the special competition which can potentially hand them a spot in the next edition of the CAF Champions League or Confederations cup.

The competition was originally slated to commence this weekend but has been postponed to February 15, 2019. In line with that, the Accra based side has decided to engage in a friendly with Lions as they await the start of the competition.

Hearts confirmed the match in a twitter post earlier this morning. It will be played at the Pobiman Park at 9:00am.