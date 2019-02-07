Sergio Ramos Should Have Been Sent Off - Pique

Gerard Pique has reiterated that Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos should have been sent off in El Clasico on Wednesday night.

The La Liga champions and Los Blancos shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw in the first leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final after Malcom ruled out Lucas Vazquez's first-half opener.

Early in the game, Ramos was handed a yellow card for a rash tackle, and could very well have received his marching orders in the second half, during which he made more than one late challenge.

Pique, who performed excellently for the Catalans on the night, feels his former Spain colleague should have been sent off.

"He (referee Mateu Lahoz) had a strange criterion, we had to play and adapt," the Blaugrana stalwart said, according to Marca.

"In general, he had a good match.

"It was a card for Sergio (Ramos, who was already on a yellow late on), but what can we do?"

The second leg of the semi-final will take place at the Santiago Bernabeu on 27 February.