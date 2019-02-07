Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: A Letter To My Fellow Ghanaians! –the Ten Years Challenge...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
1 hour ago | Football News

Sergio Ramos Should Have Been Sent Off - Pique

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Sergio Ramos Should Have Been Sent Off - Pique

Gerard Pique has reiterated that Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos should have been sent off in El Clasico on Wednesday night.

The La Liga champions and Los Blancos shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw in the first leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final after Malcom ruled out Lucas Vazquez's first-half opener.

Early in the game, Ramos was handed a yellow card for a rash tackle, and could very well have received his marching orders in the second half, during which he made more than one late challenge.

Pique, who performed excellently for the Catalans on the night, feels his former Spain colleague should have been sent off.

"He (referee Mateu Lahoz) had a strange criterion, we had to play and adapt," the Blaugrana stalwart said, according to Marca.

"In general, he had a good match.
"It was a card for Sergio (Ramos, who was already on a yellow late on), but what can we do?"

The second leg of the semi-final will take place at the Santiago Bernabeu on 27 February.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Staff Writer
Football News
Powered By Modern Ghana
My Own Members At GFA Betrayed Me - Kwesi Nyantakyi Reveals
Tiger Eye PI Is A Criminal Organization - Former GFA Boss Kwesi Nyantakyi
Hearts Confirm Friendly With Heart Of Lions
There Is No Indiscipline At Black Stars Camp, Says Augustine Arhinful
TOP STORIES

"We've Not Received Any Money From Lydia Alhassan" - Family ...

48 minutes ago

Ayawaso West Wuogon Violence: 11 Questions IGP Must Answer

1 hour ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line