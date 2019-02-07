There Is No Indiscipline At Black Stars Camp, Says Augustine Arhinful

Former AshantiGold forward, Augustine Arhinful, has rubbished claims over the surprise claims of player indiscipline in the Black Stars camp.

According to him, he does not believe in the assertion that some players exhibit gross indiscipline towards managers of the team during camping.

“I don’t want to believe it because I’ve been there before” he noted and wondered what a player could say which would amount to disrespect to a coach or the technical handlers.

“We’ve always spoken about the national team and how players don’t respect, but I bet to differ on that because if I am the coach of the Black Stars I don’t see how players would disrespect me”, Augustine told Graphic Sports Online in an interview.

“Sometimes when we talk about disrespect, I really don’t get the angle we are coming from, is it that when you give them a particular time to report to camp they don’t arrive at that time?

“Is it that when you give them instructions at training or during matches they don’t follow, is it because they bring women to their rooms?”, the 44-year-old ex-Borussia Dortmund attacker enquired.

According to the retired Black Stars striker, the issue of indiscipline was never experienced during his time with the team and therefore wondered why people have been complaining about player indiscipline in the national team camp.

“I never experienced any untoward behaviour that a player was going to insult a coach or say something bad. In as much as we were angry sometimes we were family so I always hear these things and it surprises me,” he said.

Arhinful said the only time he would accept the indiscipline tag would be when he personally visits the players in camp to ascertain the situation for himself but until then he won’t buy the assertion of indiscipline at the Black Stars camp.