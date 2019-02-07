Playing For Barcelona Is A Dream Come True

Ghanaian forward, Kevin-Prince Boateng has reiterated that joining FC Barcelona at age 31 is a dream come true.

The 31-year-old joined the reigning La Liga champions in the just ended winter transfer window on loan from US Sassuolo.

“I have changed teams a lot and this opportunity’s arrived near the end of my career," he told La Vanguardia.

"Playing for this team is the most exciting thing that can happen to you in football.

"Every kid dreams of playing for Barça once. At my age, I’m a little old (31), it’s a dream to play here.”

Boateng, who was signed as a backup to Luiz Suarez said he is patient and will give out his best whenever he is given the opportunity.

“I am here to help. When the manager decided that I am playing, I will give my all.

"I am training well and bonding with the team because I want to stay beyond these six months,” he added.

Barcelona have an option to sign the German-born on a permanent deal at the end of the season if he impresses.

Boateng is yet to find the back of the net for the Catalan club.