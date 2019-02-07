Modern Ghana logo

A Letter To My Fellow Ghanaians! –the Ten Years Challenge...
KP Boateng Likens Lionel Messi To Ronaldinho

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Ghanaian forward, Kevin-Prince Boateng has likened Lionel Messi to FC Barcelona and Brazil legend Ronaldinho Gaúcho.

Boateng, 31, joined the La Liga champions on loan from US Sassuolo in the just ended winter transfer window until the end of the season with an option of permanent purchase.

After playing alongside with the Argentine international in less than a month, the former AC Milan and Portsmouth star say sharing the same pitch with Messi is magical and has likened him to one time Ballon d'Or winner.

“He’s incredible. Honestly: playing against him is really hard, but to see him play now on the pitch is magic," he said.

"He’s like Ronaldinho. He wins games on his own.

"He could play in a team where the other 10 players defend and do everything on his own,” he added.

Boateng is yet to find the back of the net for FC Barcelona.

