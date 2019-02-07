KP Boateng Named In Barcelona’s CL Squad List

Kevin-Prince Boateng is one of three players who have been included in FC Barcelona’s Champions League squad list for the knock out stages following the departures of some players.

Boateng joined the Blaugrana from Italian side US Sassuolo until the end of the season. The La Liga leaders have the option to sign him for a £7.1 million fee in the summer.

The 31-year-old has however featured just once since his arrival at the Nou Camp but he is expected to play more starring role as the season progresses as the club are fighting on three fronts.

Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde has included the experienced forward alongside January recruit Jeison Murillo and Senegalese youngster Moussa Wague in the squad list for the second round of the Champions after departures of Denis Suarez, Munir El Haddadi and Rafinha Alcantara who has been ruled out for the rest of the campaign.

The former Athletic Bilbao gaffer meanwhile left out Jean-Clair Todibo who joined from French side Toulouse last week.

Barcelona have been paired against French giants Olympique Lyon in the round of 16 stage of the competition.

Barcelona will play as guests at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais in the first leg of the tie before travelling to the Nou Camp in a fortnight time.

-Marca