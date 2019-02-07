Bernard Don Bortey Joins Great Olympics On A Two Year Deal

Accra Great Olympics have acquired the services of Bernard Don Bortey ahead of the commencement of Special Competition.

The experienced winger penned a two-year contract with the Division One club on Wednesday at the club secretariat.

The 'OLU DADE" lads, in addition to the signing of Don Bortey, have also secured the services of experienced player Roger Sackey, son of Ex-Ghana International Emmanuel Sackey.

The club statement on the duo signing reads:

"We have signed Don Bortey and Roger Sackey because they are professional players who are just returning from overseas to bring their rich experiences to bear on a relatively young Olympics Squad".

"The signing of the duo is premised on the legacy football philosophy of Olympics- blending the experienced with the youthful passionate boys to achieve wonders on the pitch."

However, the special competition has been postponed by the Normalization Committee after the teams failed to confirm their match venues.