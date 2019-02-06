Star Madrid FC Still In Operation After EOCO's Invasion Of Zylofon

Division One League side, Star Madrid FC, is still in full operation after the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) confiscated assets owned by wanted CEO of Zylofon Media, Nana Appiah Mensah (NAM1), the Daily Graphic has learnt.

The club is currently preparing feverishly to participate in the Normalisation Committee-organised Special Competition for the premiership and lower division clubs in the coming days.

Speaking to the Daily Graphic on Saturday, the General Manager of Star Madrid, Mr Frank Todd Amoah, stated categorically that his outfit was not impounded like the other assets of NAM1, adding that they were given permission by EOCO to continue to operate, considering the careers and talents of players who would be wasted should the club be frozen.

Narrating the story, Mr Amoah noted that on January 17, 2019, EOCO sent a delegation of security officers to the offices of the club at Adjiriganor in Accra with a mission to collect some items, including the team bus and Nissan Prado being used by Coach Michael Osei, which were bought by NAM1.

“Their mission was to search the office but two days later they came to pick items from the office such as the team bus and the coach’s car which were bought by the owner of the club, Nana Appiah Mensah and we obliged so after that they invited us to their office where the Executive Director of EOCO, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) (Rtd.), K K Amoah told us that we are free to contest in any competition because of the players,” he explained.

“That is EOCO’s decision after we met all their requirements so we are preparing to take part in all football activities in the country, including the Normalisation Committee’s Special Competition,” he added.

Mr Amoah expressed appreciation to EOCO, the football fraternity and the club's supporters for standing with the club in such challenging times.

Menzgold, a troubled gold dealership firm owned by Nana Appiah Mensah, was closed down by the Bank of Ghana and the Security and Exchange Commission (SEC) after it was accused of not having the required licence to operate.

In a letter dated September 7, 2018, SEC said it had thoroughly investigated the activities of Menzgold and found out that it did not have the licence to trade in gold collectibles.

The statement explained that interactions with representatives of Menzgold confirmed to the SEC the view that that aspect of Menzgold’s business which involves purchase and deposit of gold collectibles and guaranteed returns is a capital market activity under Act 929 without a valid licence issued by SEC, which contravenes the law.

Ghanaians who invested with Menzgold were agitated after their money was locked up at the gold investment industry which compelled the EOCO, a government agency which combats corruption in the country, to seize all assets of Nana Appiah Mensah, including Zylofon Radio and TV.

Star Madrid FC, a subsidiary of the chain of businesses owned by Nana Appiah Mensah, was established in February 2018.

GraphicSports