Senegal Becomes First African Country To Qualify For U20 World Cup

West African side Senegal has become the first African Country to secure qualification to the FIFA World Cup which will be held in Poland later in May this year.

Nicknamed the Young Lions of Teranga, the team whipped the Black Satellites of Ghana 2-0 in their second group game of the ongoing u20 Africa Cup of Nations tournament earlier today.

Per the rules of CAF, the top four teams of the tournament represents the continent at the world level. The win today gives Senegal 6 points in their group which puts them top of their table. In line with that, they will be in the world cup in Poland in the next 3 months.

This year’s tournament will be the 22nd edition of the FIFA U-20 World Cup. The biennial international men's youth football championship will be contested by under-20 national teams of the member associations of FIFA.

Senegal has now joined the likes of Japan, Korea Republic, Qatar and Saudi Arabia who have already qualified from Asia. Host nation Poland will be representing Europe together with Ukraine, France, Italy, Norway and Portugal.

For North, Central America and the Caribbean, they will be represented by the USA, Panama, Mexico and Honduras.

New Zealand and Tahiti have also qualified from Oceania and 3 other African countries are expected to join by the end of the ongoing u20 AFCON. In all, 24 teams will be competing in the tournament with 6 match venues selected in Poland.

The tournament will start on Saturday, May 25, 2019 and end on Sunday, June 16, 2019.