U20 WORLD CUP: Ghana’s Qualification Hangs In The Balance

Ghana’s u20 team, the Black Satellites chances of qualifying to the 2019 world cup to be hosted in Poland hangs in the balance following a 2-0 defeat to Senegal in the ongoing u20 Africa Cup of Nations.

The u20 AFCON serves as grounds for African countries to book their place in the world cup. CAF’s regulations states that the two teams to qualify out of their groups will be eligible to represents the continent in the world wide competition.

Ghana currently sits 3rd on the Group B table after playing two matches. They first beat Burkina Faso 2-0 in their opening game before falling short to Senegal this evening by two goals to nothing.

Senegal’s victory today puts them top of the group which means they have booked their place in the semi-finals of the competition and also secured a sport in this year’s u20 world cup.

Ghana will have to overcome Mali at all cost in their last group game to ensure they continue their AFCON journey and to also book qualification to the world cup. The task however seems herculean owing to the fact that Mali also has 3 points and will be determined to amass the remaining 3 points from that game in order to qualify out of the group.

The deciding match between Ghana and Mali will be played on Saturday, February 9 at the Stade General S.K Niamey. Kick off time is at 3:30pm.