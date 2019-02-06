My Son Was Surprised When I Joined Barcelona - KP Boateng

Ghanaian forward, Kevin Prince Boateng has revealed that his son, Maddox was astonished when he heard of his move to Barcelona.

Boateng joined the Catalan club from Sassuolo in January transfer window in a six-month loan deal with an option of making the deal permanent.

In an interview with La Vanguardia, the former AC Milan man spoke about how he felt when Barca came calling and how his children reacted to realising that he will play alongside Lionel Messi.

"I changed a lot of teams and at the end of my career here's the chance to play in this team is the most exciting thing to a footballer.

"I will be 32 years old in March, for me it was unthinkable I repeat, at this age, it's a dream.

"How did my children react? Jermaine is 10 years old and has understood. Maddox is amazed that I will play with Messi."

Boateng had scored 4 times for Sassuolo in 13 Serie A games before leaving to join Barcelona.