Richmond Ayi Justifies Why he Joined Hearts of Oak

Hearts of Oak goalkeeper, Richmond Ayi has revealed why he joined the club.

According to the former WAFA shot-stopper, he could not have refused to play for the former African Champions after leaving the academy side last November and according to the

“For me when I left WAFA and Hearts of Oak came calling I could not have said no. It is a big African club and that is why I joined,” he told Footballmadeinghana.com.

“Hearts of Oak is not only a big Ghanaian club but across Africa, this club has some great history. This was enough to make my choice.

“It was a really great feeling when I signed and ever since I can say the team has improved with Kim Grant. We have been working hard at training and the methods of the coach is helping us.

“I am young and it was my dream to play for a big team in Ghana before moving abroad and this was done.”

Ayi joined the Rainbow club on a three-year deal after ending his stay with the Sogakope based club.