Choosing Ghana Over Germany Is The Best Decision I Have Ever Made - KP Boateng

Kevin Prince Boateng says he has no regrets over his decision to play for Ghana over Germany, insisting he made the right choice.

The 31-year-old forward was eligible to play for Germany -his country of birth- and Ghana, his father’s country.

But the FC Barcelona new recruits chose Ghana over Germany and says he never regrets picking the African country despite being suspended by the national team over the 2014 World Cup debacle.

“I did some things when I was young, of course, I’m not very proud of today. Although they are part of me, they were not very positive," he told Skysports Italia’s The Lord of Football show.

"In Germany, there are many “straight”, very correct, and they did not much like my behaviour.

"So I saw the really long way to get into Löw’s plans, so I said to myself.

“They want me in Ghana and I want to play for the National team. I had never felt like Ghana before, and I thought that was a good possibility, both personally and mentally.

"To choose, I relied a lot on myself, on my feelings, because for my heart it was a choice that could be very right. And in the end, I made a very right choice," he added.

Boateng is currently on loan at Barcelona from US Sassuolo until the end of the season.