Richard Commey: 10 Things About His Victory And What Next?

Richard Commey was crowned the new world IBF lightweight champion following a stunning victory over Isa Chaniev of Russia on Saturday, February 2, 2019.

Here are a few things you may not have noted in the euphoria of another Ghanaian boxing world title.

- This is the first world title for Richard Commey after 28 fights.

- Commey knocked down Russian southpaw Isa Chaniev THREE times before stopping him in the second round.

- Technique: Boxing expert Nat Attoh tells me "Commey had his guard up in this fight a lot more than he did when he lost against Robert Easter, Jr." Commey didn't even let us see what Chaniev had to offer. His hunger was incredible, as he went into attack from the onset.

- The Ghanaian landed 33 of 105 (31%) of his total punches and 29 of 69 (42%) of his power shots.

- Commey now faces WBA and WBO titleholder Vasiliy Lomachenko in a unification bout in April. Likely location is Los Angeles. This decision was reached before Commey fought Chaniev. It was even reported that a pre-fight contract was signed by all boxers concerned.

- Because of how quickly Chaniev was overpowered, Commey can realistically train and be ready for that showdown. BUT...

- Commey mentioned after this fight that he hurt a knuckle on his right hand in the first round against Chaniev. Says he needs an X-ray to make that determination.

- That said, this is boxing. It is possible Lomachenko could dramatically change his mind and go for an 'easier opponent', say, English boxer Anthony Crolla.

- This would be good for Commey, some may say because it affords the Ghanaian time to enjoy his title. The reality is that fighting Lomachenko now will give Commey some serious money, which he may otherwise not be able to make in a few years.

- This win firmly places Commey as one of the top lightweights in world boxing now. He remains #1 on the IBF lightweight world ranking.

Congrats, again, to the 31-year-old Bukom champion!

