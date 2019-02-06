Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: A Letter To My Fellow Ghanaians! –the Ten Years Challenge...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
55 minutes ago | Football News

OFFICIAL: Ghana Midfielder Anthony Annan Joins Israeli Side Beitar Jerusalem

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
OFFICIAL: Ghana Midfielder Anthony Annan Joins Israeli Side Beitar Jerusalem

Israeli Premier League side, Beitar Jerusalem have completed the signing of Anthony Annan on a short-term loan deal.

The Ghanaian midfielder joined the club with an option to sign him permanently for another season once he excels at the club.

Annan has been without a club following the expiration of his contract with Finnish club HJK Helsinki two months ago.

The former Ebusua Dwarfs star registered three goals with seven assists in his 79 appearances for HJK Helsinki.

Annan was part of the of the Black Stars squad that qualified the country to it maiden appearance at the 2006 World Cup.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Staff Writer
Football News
Powered By Modern Ghana
Choosing Ghana Over Germany Is The Best Decision I Have Ever Made - KP Boateng
Emiliano Sala: Nantes Demand Transfer Fee From Cardiff City
Win Or Bust: Kotoko Have One Confed Cup Chance, Not Five
2019 AYC: Jimmy Cobblah Name Strong Line-Up Against Senegal
TOP STORIES

The Ghana Police Should Punish Troublemakers--Yvonne Nelson

3 hours ago

Berekum Youth Nearly Lynched VRA Manager Over Dumsor

4 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line