OFFICIAL: Ghana Midfielder Anthony Annan Joins Israeli Side Beitar Jerusalem

Israeli Premier League side, Beitar Jerusalem have completed the signing of Anthony Annan on a short-term loan deal.

The Ghanaian midfielder joined the club with an option to sign him permanently for another season once he excels at the club.

Annan has been without a club following the expiration of his contract with Finnish club HJK Helsinki two months ago.

The former Ebusua Dwarfs star registered three goals with seven assists in his 79 appearances for HJK Helsinki.

Annan was part of the of the Black Stars squad that qualified the country to it maiden appearance at the 2006 World Cup.