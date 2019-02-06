2019 AYC: Jimmy Cobblah Name Strong Line-Up Against Senegal

Black Satellites head coach, Jimmy Cobblah named a strong line-up against Senegal at the Africa Youth Championship in Niger.

Winger Emmanuel Toku who joined the team late starts ahead of Ibrahim Sadiq, who was in the starting line up against Burkina Faso in the opening game.

Belgium based goalkeeper Manaf Nurudeen keeps his place between the sticks after his heroic performance against Burkina Faso.

Maxwell Arthur, Gideon Mensah, Issahaku Kondah and Muntari Kamaheni make the back four.

In the heart of midfielder Mohammed Kudus and Emmanuel Kumah will be expected to deal with the midfield battle.

Emmanuel Toku and Enock Atta Adjei will play on the flanks.

Two-goal hero Daniel Lomotey and Sabit Abdullai have been named in attack.