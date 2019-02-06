Ghanaian Duo Feature In Columbus Crew Win

Ghanaian duo of Harrison Afful and Jonathan Mensah continue with their fine form as they helped their MLS side maintain their unbeaten run in their preseason games after a 4-2 victory over Los Angeles FC on Monday.

The defensive duo started the game but an own goal off Jonathan Mensah put the Los Angeles side ahead before Patrick Mullins tied it up to end the half 1-1.

Lee Nguyen shot the Los Angeles into the lead again in the second half but a brace from Josh Williams and a late goal by Justin Meram ensured the Gold and Black side maintained their hundred per cent record in the preseason.

The victory makes it two wins and one draw in their three preseason friendlies in California. Columbus draw came against Japanese side Vissel Kobe who they played 0-0 on January 28 at the Championship Soccer Stadium in Irvine.

They subsequently defeated Mexican opponent Club Tijuana three days later in a closed-door scrimmage, in Chula Vista.

This game was expected to be the last of Columbus’ friendly games as they are scheduled to return to Central Ohio to continue preparations for the Carolina Cup challenge scheduled for February 16-23.

