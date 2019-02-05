Eric Acquah & Ben Hanson Join Hearts of Oak Technical Team

Hearts of Oak have beefed up their technical team with the addition of Ben Hanson as a first-team coach whiles Eric Acquah, to take charge as the club’s physiotherapist.

According to the club’s tweeter account, the two were welcomed to the Phobian family and asked the club’s faithful to support them.

Hanson is expected to replace Coach Seth Hoffman who was the assistant to Grant but took charge of the club following the departure of Coach Henry Wellington who was fired in June 2018.

Until Coach Grant was appointed in December 2018, Hoffman had been in charge of the club but the club side stepped him to appoint the former Elmina Sharks director.

Upon assumption as the substantive coach, the former Ebusua Dwarfs technical director stated that he was going to access his backroom staff and whoever feel behind the required standard would be axed.

Following that, Hoffman who was deputizing for Grant was showed the exit in January which was confirmed on the club’s twitter handle.