KP Boateng Eager To Stay At Barcelona Beyond Six Months

German-born Ghana international, Kevin-Prince Boateng is looking beyond staying at the Camp Nou after his six months contract expires.

Kevin-Prince who is on a loan deal from Sassuolo has admitted he was enjoying his stay and working hard to ensure his six-month loan spell could be extended.

"I am here to help. When the manager decided that I am playing, I will give my all. I am training well and bonding with the team because I want to stay beyond these six months", he said.

The Ghanaian attacker described his transfer to the Camp Nou as the most exciting thing to happen to him insisting that playing for Barcelona has been the dream of every child.

"I have changed teams a lot and this opportunity's arrived near the end of my career. Playing for this team is the most exciting thing that can happen to you in football. Every kid dreams of playing for Barça once. At my age, I'm a little old (31), it's a dream to play here."

Boateng also described his teammate, Lionel Messi as a magic on the pitch who is difficult to play against and can win games on his own.

"He's incredible. Honestly: playing against him is really hard, but to see him play now on the pitch is magic. He's like Ronaldinho. He wins games on his own. He could play in a team where the other 10 players defend and do everything on his own."

The 31-year-old also spoke about his childhood days when he was the boss of his neighbourhood because he had money but noticed later that he must change his character if he had to play for big clubs like Barca or Milan.

"When I was young I was crazy. At 18, in my neighbourhood, I was the boss because I had money. Then I had a kid and you see that if you don't mature you can't play for teams like Milan or Barça. They don't choose you. You can play well but if your head doesn't work you can play for these teams. I had to change my attitude and character.

"Now I have my chef and I am aware if you eat well and healthily you can prolong your career. When you're young, you think that the money is always going to be there. If you don't play well, it doesn't matter because you have cash and your 'friends' tell you that you're a star", he stated.