Ex Ghanaian World Boxing Champions Caution New IBF Champion Richie Commey

Azumah Nelson, 3 times World Boxing Champion and WBC’s Greatest Super Featherweight Boxer of All-Time congratulated the new International Boxing Federation (IBF) Lightweight World Champion Richard Commey after defeating his Russian opponent Isa Chaniev.

The elated Azumah Nelson said he is excited Richard Commey has renewed Ghanaians faith in having more World Champions from Ghana particularly the manner with which he dispatched his opponent with alacrity. “Ghanaians love their boxing so anytime we win the World title it brings joy to many. Richard is welcome to the table of World Champions”, he said.

He, however, admonished him to eschew complacency because that can cause him to lose the belt. “This is the time to train harder than before because you are the target of all the boxers in your division. Uneasy lies the head that wears the crown so he should increase his training to prepare him for those who want to take the title from him”, Azumah added.

Azumah called on Ghanaians to pray for Richard Commey and other boxers working hard to bring boxing glory to Ghana.

Ike Bazooka Quartey noted that there are many people who want the title, so any champion must be prepared and that is how he was able to keep his title for four years. “As the champion, you become the target, so you and your management have to be smart and very careful not to lose the belt, because boxers from Mexico, USA, UK, Japan, China, Jamaica, South Africa, Canada, Nigeria, Congo and all over the world want the belt, so if you want to keep it for long, then you must be smart” he advised.

Don't fight Lomachhenko now - Clottey

Former IBF Welterweight World Champion, Joshua Clottey also cautioned Ghana’s newest world titleholder, Richard Oblitey Commey, about unifying his title against Russia’s dreaded WBA and WBO lightweight champion, Vasiliy Lomachenko on 12 April 2019.

The title unification bout with Lomachenko was part of the fight contract Commey signed to contest defeated Isa Chaniev.

But Clottey who is also known as ‘Hitter’ wants Commey to defend his belt rather than unify it.

“The fight I don’t want Oblitey to take now is Lamochenko…The guy, Lamochenko is too much for now. I think Oblitey has to enjoy the title, not that he can’t beat Lamochenko,” Clottey said.

He added: “Oblitey is so huge that when he stands in front of Lamochenko, he is going to give Lamochenko a lot of problems. But the issue is, he has to enjoy the title. He has to defend the title.”

Commey, 31, is expected to undergo an x-ray on his right hand after sustaining a knuckle pop from the punch that flattened Isa Chaniev for a second-round knockdown.

This injury could determine whether the April 12 bout fight comes off as planned.

In another development, newly crowned world’s IBF Lightweight Champion, Richard Oblittey Commey, has kicked against a possible future clash with former IBO champion, Emmanuel ‘Game Boy’ Tagoe for his title.

Ghana’s 10th World Boxing Champion who won in style at the Ford Center at the Star in Dallas, Frisco, Texas last Saturday as he stopped his Russian opponent Isa Chaniev via a TKO decision has his own plans being directed by his managers.

There were possible opponents being thrown out before last Saturday’s bout in the event that he wins.

Chiefly amongst those names were Vasyl Lomachenko and Emmanuel Tagoe (currently ranked number 12 by the IBF and 4th by the WBO) from same DiBella stable.

But Commey, in his post-fight interview kicked against fighting his Ghanaian counterpart.

“Have you seen two Ghanaians fighting for the same World Title? No. I wouldn’t even want to fight him. Ghana needs more World titles and so there is no point fighting him for my title. I worked so hard for this and if he really wants this he should also go through the hard way just as I did.

“I know he is good and thankfully he is also signed to DiBella entertainment so he can do it. Ghanaian boxers are known for winning World Titles so I pray he also gets another title for Ghana,” Commey stated.

His manager Michael Amo Bediako also alludes to the fact that it is not a possibility worth considering now.

“At the moment they are on totally different paths. No disrespect to Emmanuel Tagoe but he is not on the level of Richard Commey at this moment. And that’s no disrespect to him whatsoever. That’s just my opinion. He has not reached the height of Richard Commey yet, he might well do and when he does we can look at that but at this moment in time Richard Commey is a World Champion,” the manager stressed.

Commey is expected back home in Ghana to a heroic welcome. Die Hard Supporters Union and Ghana Boxing Supporters Union (GBSU) have prepared new songs to welcome him.