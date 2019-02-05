Joseph Agbeko To Defend WBO Africa Title On Clash Of The Titans Bill In Keta On April 19

Two-time former IBF world titleholder Joseph “King Kong” Agbeko (35-5, 26KOs) is set to defend his WBO Africa Bantamweight title against Shabani Hashimu Zuberi of Tanzania on April 19, 2019, at the Aborigines Beach Resort in Keta.

The 19th April bout which is under the Aborigines Promotion is dubbed “THE CLASH OF THE TITANS” and the former IBO bantamweight title holder in 2013 who is currently ranked number 4 by the World Boxing Organization in the Bantamweight division will thrill fans on his journey to reclaim a bigger title.

He successfully made his first defence against Ekow Wilson last year September, in the Volta regional capital, Ho, and the 'King Kong' will be making a second defense against Shabani Hashimu Zuberi, 23, the Tanzanian boxer who made his debut in 2014.

Zuberi has fought 18 times, winning 15 and losing 3 with 5 KOs to his credit. He will challenge Agbeko for the WBO African Bantamweight title the King Kong who won in March last year when he defeated Ugandan champion Frank Kiwalabye in his hometown, Aflao is ready.

On the bill will be the WBO African Middleweight title to be contested between Ghana-based, Togolese boxer John 'Africa Mike Tyson' Koudeha (15- 0, 12KOs) and Tanzanian boxer, Manyi Issa (16-2, 9KOs).

Also scheduled for the night is National Super Lightweight contest between Anama Dotse also known as 'Polo Pala (16- 2, 15 KOs) and Richard Amenfu (10- 5, 7 KOs), Nathaniel Nukpe will engage Tackie Annan in a lightweight contest.

The Volta region has produced some wonderful boxers and boxing fans, and these promotions would encourage more interests in the game.

Emmanuel Martey (14-0, 10KOs), who won the WBO Africa Super Middleweight belt on a Cabic Promotions Bill is also billed on the card for a defence of the title against an opponent to be announced later.