Mubarak Wakaso Target Top Four Finish With Deportivo Alaves

Ghana midfielder, Mubarak Wakaso says his outfit Deportivo Alaves is chasing a spot in the Europa League.

Alaves are currently occupying the seventh position on the La Liga log tied on the same number of points with Real Betis and Getafe with 32 points, who have better goal advantage over the Babazorros.

The 28-year-old claims the club’s focus has been shifted towards picking a European spot this season.

“To be honest, our minds were on surviving in the division when we started the league but the form we’ve shown in the season so far has changed our mindset,” Wakaso is quoted as saying by Ghanaweb.

“We’re now aiming at picking one of the Europa League slots. It has been a great season so far and we want to be in Europe to make the fans excited as they have always witnessed from other clubs every year,” he added.

Alaves highest performance in Europe was back in May 2001, when reached the UEFA Cup final against Liverpool but lost 5-4 on penalties to the English giant.

The combative midfielder has made 15 appearances for Alaves in the on-going season in the La Liga with 13 starts.