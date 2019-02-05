Frank Acheampong Extend Contract With Tianjin TEDA

Ghanaian winger, Frank Acheampong has signed a three-year contract extension with Chinese Super League side Tianjin TEDA until 31 December 2021.

Acheampong has been rewarded for his scintillating performances since joining them in 2017.

The 25-year-old has banged in a total 21 goals in 38 league appearances.

He is getting ready for his third season in the Chinese top-flight side.