2 hours ago | Football News Frank Acheampong Extend Contract With Tianjin TEDA By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Ghanaian winger, Frank Acheampong has signed a three-year contract extension with Chinese Super League side Tianjin TEDA until 31 December 2021. Acheampong has been rewarded for his scintillating performances since joining them in 2017.The 25-year-old has banged in a total 21 goals in 38 league appearances.He is getting ready for his third season in the Chinese top-flight side. Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Staff Writer
