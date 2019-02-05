KP Boateng To Become Football Agent After Hanging His Boots

FC Barcelona forward, Kevin Prince Boateng has revealed his desire to venture into football business after hanging his boots.

"I have already for three years my post-soccer project: I want to become a prosecutor, a modern prosecutor who helps young people, not one which deals with signatures and contracts," he told Sky Sports.

“When I was young I did not have an agent and I think that for many players it is important to have someone more experienced than to direct them".

Boateng, 31, joined the Catalan club from Sassuolo in the January transfer window on a six-month loan deal with an option of staying with the club.