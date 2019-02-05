CAF CC: Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu Call For Support Despite Al Hilal Defeat

Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu has urged the supporters of the club rally behind them in the CAF Confederation Cup despite their opening day defeat against Al Hilal.

Despite dominating possession on Sunday, the Ghana Premier League side tasted defeat for the first time in this season's Confederation Cup campaign after losing 1-0 to Al Hilal in Omdurman.

Despite the defeat, the Kotoko defender believes they still have a chance to achieve their ambition but will need the help of their supporters to realise that dream.

"The goals we concede worry us a lot. I think it's lack of concentration on the part of us but we'll continue to fight in our subsequent games," Badu told reporters upon arrival at the Kotoko International Airport.

"We know we've disappointed our fans but I will urge them to keep supporting the team so that we can achieve our target in the group.

Charles Akunnor's side could return to winning ways on Wednesday, February 13, when they welcome Zambian giants ZESCO United to the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on matchday two of the group stage.