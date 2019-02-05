Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: A Letter To My Fellow Ghanaians! –the Ten Years Challenge...
Elizabeth Addo Part Ways With Seattle Reign FC

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
By mutual consent, Black Queens captain Elizabeth Addo has left American Professional Women’s Soccer team Seattle Reigns.

The 25 year old played thirteen [23] times for the Washington based club before moving on loan to Australian side Western Sydney Wanderers, where she is currently enjoying her football.

Addo is reported to be close to agreeing a permanent deal with Western Sydney Wanderers after netting twice in eight games.

She scored the consolation goal for Wanderers in their 4-1 defeat at Newcastle Jets on Sunday on the final day of the season.

The former Tesano Ladies midfielder previously played for Spartak Subotica, Ferencvarosi and Kvarnsveden.

