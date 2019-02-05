2019 U-20 AFCON: Black Satellites Coach Delighted With Win Over Burkina Faso

Head coach of the Black Satellites, Jimmy Cobblah has expressed his satisfaction after winning his first game at the Africa Youth Championship.

Ghana beat the Young Stallions 2-0 courtesy a double from WAFA striker Daniel Lomotey on Monday evening.

Ghana profited from some sloppy defending by the young Stallions to score the pair of goals in Maradi.

Lomotey won the physical battle against centre back Kone inside the box and lobbed the ball over goalkeeper Traore for the opening goal just on the nick of half time.

In the 77th minute, the burly striker used his strength to bully Kone inside the Burkina Faso area to lift it above and over the goalkeeper.

Ghana will play joint leaders Senegal on Wednesday and will book an early 2019 FIFA U20 World Cup qualification ticket if they win.

Ghana's U-20 side endure a torrid time in their preparation ahead of the tournament losing almost all their pre-tournament friendlies but coach Cobblah feels relived after the win over Burkina Faso at the Stade de Maradi.

“We had problems at home due the off the field issues and our pre-tournament matches were not the best but we kept on working and did well today against a good team,” Jimmy Cobblah said in the post-match interview.

“I’m so happy for the win and to be at the top of the group alongside Senegal. Football is played on the pitch and we concentrated on that.”

“Now we will continue to prepare for the next game match, which will another test for us but we will be ready.”