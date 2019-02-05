Elated Jimmy Cobblah Pleased His Tactics Worked In 2-0 Win Over Burkina Faso

Black Satellites Head Coach Jimmy Cobblah

Head Coach for the Ghana u20 team, Jimmy Cobblah has attributed his teams impressive 2-0 win over Burkina Faso in the ongoing u20 Africa Cup of Nations to his tactical supremacy over his opposite number which worked according to plan on the day.

The Black Satellites opened their campaign in the u20 AFCON with a win against the Burkinabe side courtesy a brace from striker Daniel Lomotey. Coach Cobblah despite admitting that it was a difficult match in his post-match interview also believes his team were the better side and deserved all three points.

“I think that it was a very difficult game especially when they were playing different systems all together. They have their own style, we also have our own style and games like this it is the team that tactics works that wins. So I think our tactics worked and we have won”, Coach Cobblah said at the post-match conference.

He further assured he is going to work on the weakness of his team in order to improve their performance in their subsequent matches in the competition. According to him the team’s central defense needs to be worked on as far as communications among the backline is concerned.

“We have a problem with our central defense. They were defending so well but once a while they commit certain blunders which shouldn’t be because one of the principles of defending is communication and I think that is where the problem was. But we are here and we are going to work on it”, Coach Jimmy Cobblah said.

Following that result, Ghana is tied at the top of Group B with Senegal who beat Mali 2-0 in the first group game. Ghana is seeking to make it to the world cup in Poland later this year and a win in their next match will guarantee them a spot. The Black Satellites will play Senegal on Wednesday, February 6 2019 at 18:30 GMT.