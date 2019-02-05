Medeama SC Unveils New Home And Away Kits [PHOTOS]

Ghana Premier League side, Medeama SC have unveiled their home and away kits by Scottish sportswear firm ‘Pokoo’ ahead of the new season.

Pokoo takes over from Ghanaian manufacturing firm Mayniak.

The Scottish kit manufacturing firm will provide Medeama with bags, training gears, tracksuits, match day apparels for home and away matches, replicas to be sold both home and abroad and polo shirts amongst others.