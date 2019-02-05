Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: A Letter To My Fellow Ghanaians! –the Ten Years Challenge...
Medeama SC Unveils New Home And Away Kits [PHOTOS]

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Ghana Premier League side, Medeama SC have unveiled their home and away kits by Scottish sportswear firm ‘Pokoo’ ahead of the new season.

Pokoo takes over from Ghanaian manufacturing firm Mayniak.

The Scottish kit manufacturing firm will provide Medeama with bags, training gears, tracksuits, match day apparels for home and away matches, replicas to be sold both home and abroad and polo shirts amongst others.

252019105033 1j041q5ccw pokoonew719x642

252019105033 wbreuihuto pokoonew1683x1024

