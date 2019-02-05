Mrs Lucy Quist Is Unintelligent And Unfit For Purpose - Evangelist Kofi Appiah

Vociferous football pundit, Evangelist Kofi Appiah has slammed vice chairperson of the Normalization Committee, Mrs Lucy Quist.

His comments emerge after the former Airtel CEO told Joy FM on Monday that the Committee have copies of the Zylofon Cash sponsorship contract that was signed last year before Mr Nyantakyi resigned as the president of the Ghana FA.

However, spokesperson for the Committee, Dan Kweku Yeboah has previously told Adom TV that the contract cannot be found at the premises at the Ghana FA.

After her interview with Joy FM, Mr Lucy Quist turnaround and apologized for saying the Committee have copies of the Zylofon Cash sponsorship contract.

"Madam Lucy Quist is well educated but she is not fit for a purpose," the former Hot FM presenter told Asempa FM.

"They [Normalization Committee] must learn to appreciate the work of Dan Kweku Yeboah as the spokesperson of the committee.

"We know that the Committee never liked working with Dan Kweku Yeboah but we had to fight for him and still they are undermining his work.

"She is the vice chairperson of the committee and she goofed in her interview and Dr Kofi Amoah did the same thing when he spoke to Patrick Osei Agyemang on Adom TV.

"She is unintelligent about football and if any case the committee get an extension, she [Lucy Quist] and Lawyer Dua Adonteng must be fired.

"I know FIFA will definitely review the work of the committee and for me, Madam Lucy Quist don't deserve to be on the committee," he added.

It will be recalled that Zylofon Cash was unveiled as the headline sponsor for the country's topflight on May 17, 2018 at the Movenpick Hotel in Accra.

The then Kwesi Nyantakyi's administration agreed a mega five-year deal worth $10 million with the Ghana Premier League.