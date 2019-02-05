CK Akonnor To Build On Positives From Al Hilal Loss In Next Game

Head Coach for Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Charles Kwablah Akonnor has indicated that he is going to build on the positives he derived from their 1-0 loss to Al Hilal last Sunday ahead of their crunch encounter with Zambian giants Zesco United.

The Porcupine Warriors fell short in their opening group game in the CAF Confederations Cup and will need to bounce back in their second game which will be played here in Ghana at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Despite suffering that loss, CK Akonnor insists there were positives he picked from his team’s performance and he is going to improve his side in order to ensure they pick up 3 points in their next match.

“First half was not too good. We were not able to express ourselves. The way have been monitoring other teams that is the same way they have been monitoring us. They have an idea of the way we play and we were not able to express ourselves very well, CK said in an interview with Journalist following their return to Ghana yesterday.

He continued “In the second half it was better. For me I see it this way, since we started this campaign we have always scored. We have never come from behind and that was the attitude I told them in the second half. Now we are coming from behind, the opponent is leading so what do we do. The reaction was positive for me. I think the second half was a positive game and we will dwell on that into the next coming game”.

Placed 3rd in Group C, the Porcupines will host Zesco United in their next match on Wednesday, February 13, 2019. Kickoff time is at 1pm.