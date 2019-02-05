Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: A Letter To My Fellow Ghanaians! –the Ten Years Challenge...
1 hour ago | Football News

Hearts of Oak And Sekondi Hasaacas Join Campaign To Bring Back Kidnapped Takoradi Girls [PHOTOS]

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Hearts of Oak and Sekondi Hasaacas have joined the campaign to bring back the Takoradi girls that were kidnapped last year.

The three teenage girls went missing in the Western Region capital during the festive period, which sparked massive uproar and campaign from some celebrities and various radio stations in the country.

The girls Priscilla Bentum, Ruth Quayson and Priscilla Koranchie have still not be found as Police continue investigations over their whereabouts.

On Sunday, a massive vigil was held by the people of Takoradi seeking God's intervention and to mount pressure on the security personnel to intensify their search.

Hearts of Oak, who were engaged in a friendly with one of the traditional club's in the Western Region, Hasaacas added their voice to the campaign calling for the return of the girls.

The Phobians, however, won the friendly game 4-0, after Manaf Umar scored a brace with Joseph Esso and Kojo Obeng grabbing the others.

Photos below...

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Staff Writer
