Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: A Letter To My Fellow Ghanaians! –the Ten Years Challenge...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
2 hours ago | Football News

CAF CC: CK Akunnor Defend Misfiring Kotoko Strikers

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
CAF CC: CK Akunnor Defend Misfiring Kotoko Strikers

Asante Kotoko coach, Charles Kwablan Akunor has defended his strikers despite their failure to propel the team to win against Al Hilal on Sunday in the CAF Confederations Cup.

Kotoko lost their opening Group C game against the Sudanese champions in Omdurman, after Waleed Bakheik's 40th-minute strike separated the two sides.

The reigning MTN FA Cup champions were unimpressive in attack with the only closest effort from the front men of Kotoko coming from Abdul Shafiu, who had a shot hit the crossbar.

Despite the lack of threat up front, the Porcupine Warriors boss says the burden of scoring is shared among everybody in the club and not limited to only the attackers.

“What is a striker? In my team I don’t duel on strikers. Everyone can score for the team.” Akonnor said in a post-match interview.

“We have good strikers but today they were quiet,” he added.

Asante Kotoko will return to Ghana to host Zambian side Zesco United in the second group game in Kumasi on February 13th before they travel to play Nkana FC days later.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Staff Writer
Football News
Powered By Modern Ghana
Elated Jimmy Cobblah Pleased His Tactics Worked In 2-0 Win Over Burkina Faso
Medeama SC Unveils New Home And Away Kits [PHOTOS]
Mrs Lucy Quist Is Unintelligent And Unfit For Purpose - Evangelist Kofi Appiah
CK Akonnor To Build On Positives From Al Hilal Loss In Next Game
TOP STORIES

"Haul Bryan Acheampong Before Parliament Over By-Election Vi...

3 hours ago

National Security Has No Mandate To Keep A Standby Force – S...

3 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line