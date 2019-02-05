CAF CC: CK Akunnor Defend Misfiring Kotoko Strikers

Asante Kotoko coach, Charles Kwablan Akunor has defended his strikers despite their failure to propel the team to win against Al Hilal on Sunday in the CAF Confederations Cup.

Kotoko lost their opening Group C game against the Sudanese champions in Omdurman, after Waleed Bakheik's 40th-minute strike separated the two sides.

The reigning MTN FA Cup champions were unimpressive in attack with the only closest effort from the front men of Kotoko coming from Abdul Shafiu, who had a shot hit the crossbar.

Despite the lack of threat up front, the Porcupine Warriors boss says the burden of scoring is shared among everybody in the club and not limited to only the attackers.

“What is a striker? In my team I don’t duel on strikers. Everyone can score for the team.” Akonnor said in a post-match interview.

“We have good strikers but today they were quiet,” he added.

Asante Kotoko will return to Ghana to host Zambian side Zesco United in the second group game in Kumasi on February 13th before they travel to play Nkana FC days later.