Anthony Annan Set To Complete Beitar Jerusalem Move

According to report, free agent Anthony Annan is set to join Israeli Premier League side, Beitar Jerusalem.

The former Ebusua Dwarfs holding midfielder ended his marriage with Finnish champions HJK Helsinki making him a free agent.

The 34-year-old will arrive in Israel today [Tuesday] and will undergo a mandatory medical and will be with the club till the end of the 2018/19 season.

It was reported top-flight side in Finland and in Sweden expressed their interest in the former Sekondi Hasaccas man.

Annan was part of the squad that qualified Ghana to its first maiden appearance at the 2006 World Cup in Germany.