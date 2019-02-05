CAF CC: Kotoko Open Accreditation For Zesco United Clash

Asante Kotoko have opened the accreditation processes for media houses wishing to cover the 2018/19 Confederation Cup game against Zesco United in Kumasi next week.

The Porcupines host the Zambian side at the Baba Yara Stadium on Wednesday, February 13, 2019, in day two of the CAF second-tier inter-club championship.

The club requires that media houses, who wish to send representatives to cover the game, send in their formal requests through [email protected] to introduce their personnel.

The deadline for submission is Thursday, February 7, this year, and the club states that the media accreditation is strictly reserved for media professionals.

Director of Communications, Samuel Sarfo Duku (Esq), tells Kotoko Express App the letters must come with passport size photographs of the personnel or will be rejected.

Asante Kotoko, according to Sarfo Duku, has the discretion to decide the number of tags it will issue to applicants.

Sarfo Duku opines that applicants, and the number of tags to be given them, would be published on the club's media handles before the date of collection.

“The tags will have security codes, and we will check at the gates to make sure no one enters the stadium with a fake tag," discloses the Asante Kotoko spokesperson.